Bloodborne Player Discovers New Cut Content

A Bloodborne player has discovered some cut content that inexplicably didn’t make it into the final version of the game. Bloodborne was released all the way back in 2015 via FromSoftware, the team behind Dark Souls, Sekrio: Shadows Die Twice, and the upcoming Elden Ring. Despite closing in on its seven-year anniversary, it’s still played by many to this day, and recently, it’s been the subject to many rumors suggesting it’s getting a PS5 and PC port.

A big reason why the game is still talked about actively to this day is because of how good it is. It’s not only one of the best PS4 exclusives, but one of the best games of last generation. That said, it would be even better if it had the kick animation below.

Cut content is often associated with bad games that had troubled development, but this is a misconception. Every game has cut content. Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the best games of all time, has hours and hours of cut content. Content gets cut for a variety of reasons. Sometime’s it’s because it’s inadequate, other times it’s because there’s not enough development time and resources to finish it. And other times producers just get a little cut happy. It’s not clear what category the kick animation below falls into, but what is clear is that it should have been in the game or at least added to the inevitable PS5/PC versions.

Of course, if FromSoftware or PlayStation or any developer on the game provides any insight or information on this cut animation, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on both PS4 games and PS5 games — click here.