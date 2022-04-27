Elden Ring Fan Creating Game Boy-Inspired "Demake"

✖

In recent years, a lot of pixel artists have reimagined newer games as they might have appeared on older hardware. YouTuber/Twitch streamer Shintendo has done just that, with an awesome take on Elden Ring as it might have looked on the original Game Boy. However, there's one notable difference between his creation and so many others we've seen online: he plans to make this one fully playable. The game is being developed in Game Boy Studio 3.0, and it looks like a very impressive take on Elden Ring so far!

The first teaser for the Elden Ring demake can be found in the video embedded below. Readers interested in following along with the demake's development can do so at Shintendo's Twitch channel right here.

So far, reception to the project has been quite strong! A lot of Elden Ring fans seem excited to see the finished product, and one person even created Game Boy-inspired box art to go along with Shintendo's fan game. It's unclear how long the project will take to finish, but Shintendo's most recent stream saw him making progress on North Limgrave. Hopefully all of this interest will encourage him to see the project through to the finish!

While fan projects like this one often attract a lot of attention online, the popularity of Elden Ring has undoubtedly resulted in a lot of increased exposure for Shintendo's project. The real version of Elden Ring is an early favorite for Game of the Year, and has proven to be a huge success for Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware. There was a lot of hype leading up to the game's release, but it's fair to say that Elden Ring's popularity has surpassed expectations, and that could lead to even more fan projects like this one!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

