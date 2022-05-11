✖

The Elder Scrolls Online is continuing to gear up for its new expansion, High Isle, which is set to release initially in early June. High Isle is basically the centerpiece for a series of updates throughout the year dubbed Legacy of the Bretons that will, as the name implies, be all about the Bretons. High Isle includes a number of new NPCs and the like, as usual, but developer ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda have also announced that one of those new NPCs will be voiced by none other than Billy Boyd, the actor that portrayed Peregrin "Pippin" Took in The Lord of the Rings.

More specifically, Boyd voices Brahgas, a Woof Elf, in the High Isle expansion. Brahgas is described as the character through which players are introduced to the expansion's new in-game card game, Tales of Tribute. As part of the announcement, The Elder Scrolls Online has released a new video of Boyd performing some lines while talking about his character. You can check out a behind-the-scenes video of Boyd voicing Brahgas for yourself embedded below:

"We chose High Isle as the location for our next chapter because it's a large departure from anything we've done over the last few years," said The Elder Scrolls Online director Rich Lambert when the expansion was first announced. "High Isle is the epitome of the chivalric Breton culture–a resort-like island for their nobility, with towering cliffs, pristine beaches and loads of ancient ruins to explore. In addition to the unique biome and aesthetics, this island chain has never been explored before in any Elder Scrolls game, so having the opportunity to add to the rich lore of Elder Scrolls and explore a completely new location is really exciting!"

As noted above, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is set to release on June 6th for PC, Mac, and Google Stadia. The expansion will release later that month on June 21st for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game itself is otherwise currently available for all of the aforementioned platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MMORPG right here.

What do you think about Boyd voicing an NPC in The Elder Scrolls Online? Are you looking forward to the release of the new High Isle expansion? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!