The Elder Scrolls Online Reveals New High Isle Expansion

Bethesda and developer ZeniMax Online Studios have revealed a ton of new content that will be coming to The Elder Scrolls Online over the course of 2022. Rather than releasing a single piece of new content, ESO will be receiving a number of new updates throughout the year in a lineup that is being referred to as Legacy of the Bretons. And while this content rollout will be a bit different than normal, a single piece of DLC known as High Isle will still serve as the centerpiece for these year-long updates.

This latest expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online is going to (as you might expect) center around the Breton race that resides within Tamriel. All of the content that comes to ESO this year will focus on this race’s culture and will center around various stories that involve its people. High Isle will then serve as the biggest piece of expansion content within the year and is set to release on June 21 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In the near term, Legacy of the Bretons is set to kick off in a formal capacity in March 2022 with a new piece of DLC called Ascending Tide.

Announcing High Isle – the next Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online and the centerpiece of this year’s #LegacyOfTheBretons adventure. pic.twitter.com/1RE6mArERc — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 27, 2022

“We chose High Isle as the location for our next chapter because it’s a large departure from anything we’ve done over the last few years,” said The Elder Scrolls Online director Rich Lambert in a conversation with the PlayStation Blog. “High Isle is the epitome of the chivalric Breton culture–a resort-like island for their nobility, with towering cliffs, pristine beaches and loads of ancient ruins to explore. In addition to the unique biome and aesthetics, this island chain has never been explored before in any Elder Scrolls game, so having the opportunity to add to the rich lore of Elder Scrolls and explore a completely new location is really exciting!”

