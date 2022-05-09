Elon Musk Reveals His Elden Ring Build

✖

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and the soon-to-be CEO of Twitter, has revealed his own personal build in Elden Ring. In the past, Musk has made no qualms about the fact that he regularly plays video games. And while it's hard to know where he finds the time to do so, that clearly hasn't prevented him from giving FromSoftware's latest action-adventure game a shot.

In a conversation on Twitter today, Musk made a comment about how a certain image contained "vibes" similar to what is seen in Elden Ring. In response to this, one user then asked Musk what kind of character he has been using in the game. Surprisingly, Musk ended up responding to this question and said that he has primarily been creating a mage that specializes in Intelligence and Dexterity. "Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier and claws fast switch," he said of how his own character that he has created in Elden Ring. "Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot. Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important."

For the most part, this build that Musk has described here has become a popular one in Elden Ring. Compared to past FromSoftware titles, Mage builds have been appearing more frequently in Elden Ring because of the game's overhauled magic system. With so many more ways to damage enemies with magic and spells in the title, it would make sense that Musk would be interested in trying out these new features that have appeared in the game. Whether or not Musk has actually finished Elden Ring is another question entirely, but given how many busy he has been in the early part of 2022, it would definitely be a surprise.

