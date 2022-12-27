PS3 Hacker Quits Twitter After Working There For One Month

Noted PlayStation 3 hacker George Hotz was brought on to Twitter by Elon Musk back in late November. Hotz gained the CEO's attention when he bashed Twitter employees that refused to sign Musk's "extremely hardcore" declaration for Twitter 2.0. Hotz publicly offered to intern at Twitter for 12 weeks in exchange for just San Francisco living expenses, with his goal being to fix the platform's search engine and "get rid of the nondismissable login pop up after you scroll a little bit." However, it seems Hotz has already given up on these goals and gone back to doing his own thing.

"Resigned from Twitter today," Hotz wrote on Twitter on December 20th. "Appreciate the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!"

Hotz went on to write that he is "still rooting for the success of Twitter 2.0," but many Twitter users couldn't help but laugh at the entire situation. Hotz joined Twitter at a time when many employees were let go or quit following unreasonable requests from Musk. After talking a big game about what he could accomplish, Hotz has already bailed on the situation while stating that there isn't an impact that he could make at the company.

Elon Musk's reign as Twitter CEO has been nothing short of a mess. Like Hotz, Musk talked a big game about quickly fixing Twitter's problems, but most of the platform's users have been less happy with all of Musk's proposed changes. The rollout of Twitter Blue was disastrous, and led to companies pulling advertising when users realized they could impersonate brands for just $8. Musk and Twitter were forced to create new rules to prevent that from happening again, and additional new policies seem to be added almost daily. If Musk can't keep talent from leaving (including those willing to work unpaid), things will continue to get worse before they get better.

[H/T: Kotaku]