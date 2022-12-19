Elon Musk Vows to Step Down from Twitter Following Poll Results

Elon Musk's tenure as the head of Twitter could come to a close even sooner than some might have guessed. The Twitter CEO has started a poll on the social network asking users to decide if he should keep the job, and more than 4 million votes have been cast. Right now, about 58% say they're in favor of Elon's departure, but there's still around 11 hours left until final results are tallied. It's a shocking way of making a monumental financial decision given the sheer amount he spent on Twitter, but hey, it's his money.

Readers interested in seeing the poll for themselves (and voting in it) can check out the Tweet embedded below.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The poll came shortly after Twitter instituted another controversial new policy. This one would have removed "accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames" for several platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Truth Social. The new policy has already seen heavy pushback from Twitter users, especially those that promote their businesses through the platform. Musk apologized for the decision a few hours later, vowing to allow users to vote on future policy changes.

Since taking over Twitter back in October, Musk has seemed eager to recoup his $44 billion investment. He fired a significant percentage of the platform's employees, and instituted a controversial change that allowed anyone to become a verified user for a monthly price. This led to random users being able to impersonate brands on Twitter, while the platform's biggest celebrities balked at the idea of paying a monthly subscription fee. Today's new policy was likely an attempt to prevent competing platforms from luring away users, and keep additional advertisers from fleeing.

It remains to be seen whether Musk will actually abide by the results, or if this whole thing is just a publicity stunt given his previous comments about seeking a new head of Twitter. Either way, those unhappy with his reign might just have a chance to make their voices heard.

