Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is a Fan-Favorite on Steam

Epic Games Store has a new free game and it is a fan-favorite over on Steam. Normally, to download the game in question, you would need to fork over $19.99. That said, between now and April 4, next Thursday, the game is completely free to download on the Epic Games Store. And once EGS users download the game for free, it is theirs to permanently keep. Meanwhile, unlike similar offers, this free game download is not locked behind or attached to a subscription service. There are truly no strings attached with this free download, just like every other free download via Epic Games Store.

As for the mystery game in question, it is a little game called Islets from publisher Armor Games Studios and solo developer Kyle Thompson. It was released back in the summer of 2022, and it is apparently quite good. On Steam, the game has 758 user reviews, 96 percent of which are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam, the highest rating you can earn on the platform. Coupling this, the game has an 82 on Metacritic, a very solid score.

"Iko is an aspiring yet hopeful warrior exploring the land and sky to reunite a series of floating islands," reads an official blurb about the game. "With his rickety airship, he must travel from island to island in order to reignite each one's magnetic core while fighting off the many adversaries standing in his way."

The game's official description continues: "Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about making connections with the people around you. By reuniting the islands and befriending a cast of charming characters, the world expands and reveals new parts of each area for Iko to explore. Scour every nook and cranny in order to collect the many upgrades hidden around this world and face its numerous hidden challenges!"

If you decide to check out Islets via Epic Games Store now that it is free to download, expect a game that is about seven to 10 hours long, depending on various factors such as whether you are a completionist or not and your own skill level. Meanwhile, next week, on April 4, aka next Thursday, Epic Games Store users can look forward to downloading The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief for free.