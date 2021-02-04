Epic Games Store Adds Bonus Free Game This Week

✖

Typically, the Epic Games Store offers up one new game for free every Thursday morning. However, in some rare instances, the storefront ends up going a bit further than normal. As luck would have it, this just so happens to be one of those weeks as Epic’s marketplace is now giving customers a chance to pick up two free games over the coming days.

As it was revealed last week, this week’s first free title on EGS is that of For The King. The strategy RPG has largely been perceived positively over the past few years by those that have played it. That being said, For The King has actually already been free on the Epic Games Store in the past and was given out in early 2020. With this in mind, Epic Games decided to sweeten the pot a bit more this week and add another game to the slate.

Metro Last Light Redux also free on EGS https://t.co/4Ye3ovTn87 pic.twitter.com/JvDDgwD1b9 — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 4, 2021

The second title that Epic has made free for the coming week is Metro: Last Light Redux. This is the second installment in the popular first-person series created by 4A Games. The base game itself first released back in 2013, but in the following year, 4A Games launched this Redux edition. Basically, this version of the game adds graphical enhancements that weren’t found in the original. It also brings in all of the accompanying DLC as well.

When it comes to what's on tap next week, it was also unveiled that Halcyon 6 will be the game that is available for free after this current array. Much like For The King, Halcyon 6 is in the strategy RPG genre and sees players building out their own base, taking on enemy starships, and exploring the galaxy. If you're a fan of this genre, it's a good time to be an EGS customer.

Keep in mind that if you’re looking to pick up this week’s free titles on the Epic Games Store, you only have one week. Both For The King and Metro: Last Light Redux will be free to add to your own library until next week on February 11th at 11:00am EDT. After that time, you’ll have to buy each game as you normally would.

So how do you feel about this week’s lineup on the Epic Games Store? And do you appreciate the addition of a second free game? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.