Epic Games Store Reveals First Free Game for February

✖

The first month of 2021 proved to be a strong one for the Epic Games Store and its weekly free game program. Led primarily behind the strength of Star Wars Battlefront II and the nearly 20 million users that added the title to their own library, January was one of the best months that this free promotion on EGS has seen in quite some time. Now, as we move into February, we have an idea of what will be free to kick off the month.

Epic revealed this morning that For The King will be the first game joining the lineup next week. The game, which is of the strategy RPG genre, was developed by IronOak Games and first released back in 2018. Combined with a colorful art style and enticing gameplay, For The King lets players experience the game in either single-player or co-op iterations, meaning this is one title that you can also experience with friends.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is free on Epic Games Store. For the King is the next free EGS title https://t.co/0xGyqjMcJh pic.twitter.com/LfZmgD85wf — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 28, 2021

As for when For The King will be made free on the Epic Games Store, it will go live on February 4th. Users on the storefront will then have one week until February 11th to download the game for themselves. After that point, if you want to pick it up for yourself, you’ll have to purchase it like normal.

Until that time, this week’s free downloadable game has become available right now. Coming from publisher Raw Fury, Dandara is the title that you can snag right this moment. This game also first released back in 2018 and contains some very unique platforming mechanics. Best of all, the version that’s being given away on the Epic Games Store is the Trials of Fear Edition. This iteration comes with some extras that weren’t contained in the original release. Dandara will be free starting today and lasting until next week on February 4th at 11:00am EDT.

All in all, this is a solid slate of arrivals as we move into the coming month. While I doubt that either For The King or Dandara will end up doing the same number of downloads as Battlefront II, both are absolutely solid games that are worthy additions to your own PC library.

So does this upcoming slate of Epic Games Store releases move the needle for you? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.