Epic Games Store Offers 3 New Free Games

As is typical, the Epic Games Store has rotated out its list of free video games this week, but as is less typical, the digital storefront is actually offering three titles rather than the announced single title that was expected. More specifically, Football Manager 2020, Stick It To The Man!, and Watch Dogs 2 are now available free through September 24th.

All of the usual caveats apply to these freebies, of course. Players will need an Epic Games Store account, and once claimed they will remain in their library even after they rotate out next week. But if players don't pick them up before then, the opportunity will be gone. Also, it nearly goes without saying at this point, but the titles are all only available free on PC.

🌟 FREE THIS WEEK 🌟 Create the future in Football Manager 2020. Read minds and change the world, one sticker at a time in Stick It To The Man! Two excellent games, free to claim now on the Epic Games Store and yours to keep: https://t.co/mqSSRoz26l pic.twitter.com/U3ToKYcNpQ — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 17, 2020

Of the three titles currently available for free, Stick It To The Man! from developer Zoink is likely the most obscure, so here's the official description for the video game if you're not familiar:

"Meet Ray, he lives in a world where everything is made out of paper and stickers. One day he has an accident and wakes up with a giant pink spaghetti arm sticking out of his brain. This gives him awesome powers and he can suddenly change the world around him by folding it, tearing it, pulling stickers off and sticking them elsewhere! And if that weren't enough, Ray can also read peoples minds! He is framed by ‘The Man’ with a crime he didn’t commit, and is on the run. Can you help to get Ray out of this sticky situation? Get ready to tear it, rip it and Stick it to the Man!"

The Epic Games Store, which, as it sounds, is the digital storefront owned and operated by Epic Games, has been giving away free video games on a weekly basis for many months at this point. While the current lineup is Football Manager 2020, Stick It To The Man!, and Watch Dogs 2, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is set to be free on the platform beginning September 24th through October 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

