Epic Games Store Makes Two New Games Free

✖

In typical fashion, the Epic Games Store has officially added two new video games to its rotation of freebies as of today. For a limited time, interested folks can pick up both 2018's Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine for free courtesy of the Epic Games Store. Both titles are currently free through the morning of September 17th.

All of the usual caveats for these two free video games apply, of course. Anyone interested will need to officially claim them on the Epic Games Store, which requires an account on the platform. Additionally, these are PC-only titles, if that wasn't immediately apparent, and while they will remain in players' libraries if claimed once the free promotion ends, folks will no longer be able to claim them after they rotate out in favor of what's next.

"Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a Narrative-Adventure game about traveling, sharing stories, and surviving manifest destiny," the video game's official description reads in case folks aren't familiar with it. "Players wander across a folkloric Depression era United States at their own pace, meeting strangers with their own stories to tell."

The Epic Games Store, which, as it sounds, is the digital storefront owned and operated by Epic Games, has been giving away free video games on a weekly basis for many months at this point. While the current lineup is Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Stick It to the Man! is set to be free on the platform beginning September 17th through September 24th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

What do you think about this week's free games? Are you excited for either of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!