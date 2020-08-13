Epic Games Store Makes Brand New Games Free for Limited Time
Taking a break from raging war on Apple over the removal of Fortnite on the App Store, Epic Games has made not one, not two, but three games free for Epic Games Store users, including two brand new releases. Two of these games are free the for usual free game period of one week. In other words, come next Thursday, they will return to their normal price and be replaced with new free games. Unlike other weeks though there's another free game that's only available for free for 24 hours.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, this game is the biggest of all three: A Total War Saga: Troy, the latest Total War game from Creative Assembly that just released today. Normally it's going to cost you $60, but right now, via the Epic Games Store, you can get it for free. This offer will be available until tomorrow, so be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.
The other two free games, Remnant From the Ashes and The Alto Collection, are free until next Thursday. The former is a sleeper hit from 2019 while the latter is a brand new game just like A Total War Saga: Troy.
Below, you can read more and check out trailers for all three games:
A Total War Saga: TROY
Description: In this legendary age, heroes walk the earth. In an act that shocks the world, audacious Paris, prince of Troy, elopes with the beautiful queen of Sparta. As they sail away, King Menelaus curses her name. He vows to bring his wife home – whatever the cost!prevnext
Remnant: From the Ashes
Description: Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.prevnext
The Alto Collection0comments
Description: Across the endless desert and atop an alpine expanse two journeys full of wonder await. Choose your path and set off on a thrilling snowboarding or sandboarding adventure with Alto & friends.
As always, it's important to remember all three games are yours to keep once downloaded. These aren't free trials or demos. Once downloaded, the games are yours to keep and play as much as you want.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.