Fortnite Removed From App Store by Apple And Fans Are Furious

Fortnite Mobile has been removed from the App Store by Apple after Epic Games violated the storefront's guidelines with a recent update. Today, Epic Games added its own payments scheme to the mobile version of the game on iOS. The system bypassed Apple's IAP system and its 30 percent cut of every transaction, making things cheaper for the user as a result. That said, this change was not approved by Apple, who reacted by removing the game from sale and issuing an official statement on the matter.

"Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, their Fortnite app has been removed from the store," said Apple in a statement about the incident "Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services."

The statement continued:

"Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem - including it’s tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store."

As you would expect, fans are not happy: