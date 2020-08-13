Fortnite Removed From App Store by Apple And Fans Are Furious
Fortnite Mobile has been removed from the App Store by Apple after Epic Games violated the storefront's guidelines with a recent update. Today, Epic Games added its own payments scheme to the mobile version of the game on iOS. The system bypassed Apple's IAP system and its 30 percent cut of every transaction, making things cheaper for the user as a result. That said, this change was not approved by Apple, who reacted by removing the game from sale and issuing an official statement on the matter.
"Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, their Fortnite app has been removed from the store," said Apple in a statement about the incident "Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services."
The statement continued:
"Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem - including it’s tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store."
As you would expect, fans are not happy:
Apple Being Greedy
prevnext
Wow. Apple JUST REMOVED @fortnite from the App Store. They won't approve Xbox Game Pass. 👿🍎! This battle for gaming $$$ is just getting started. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/XmZYMXbIXS— Brian Tong (@briantong) August 13, 2020
Boycott Apple
prevnext
Boycott Apple!#Epicgames #Fortnite #appstore— Vice City (@ViceCity_1) August 13, 2020
Time to Leave
prevnext
Apple really wants every gamer (me) to leave iOS
Fortnite forced Playstation into crossplay and I bet this ends with Fortnite forcing Apple to change their archaic and greed driven App Store policies pic.twitter.com/BDfgrpxSJU— Parris (@vicious696) August 13, 2020
Understandable, But C'mon
prevnext
Opinion on Fortnite being removed from Apple:
I understand why they removed it but c’mon. This is not allowing IOS and new players to play on their phone. It’s ridiculous. Hopefully they resolve the issue soon.— Lazar - Fortnite Leaks & News (@LazarLeaksFN) August 13, 2020
Why Is Apple Being Stingy?
prevnext
Fortnite got taken off the Apple Appstore cuz they reduced their prices for vbucks lmfaooo Apple stingy— kelan (@ottercyclez) August 13, 2020
RIP to The Squad
prevnext
Apple just removed Fortnite from the App Store
squads everywhere: pic.twitter.com/f28TeU1jEi— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 13, 2020
It's About Time
prevnext
Apple's app store policies are monopolistic bullshit and are long overdue for a complete overhaul.
I just didn't expect Fortnite to be leading the conversation.— André Segers (@AndreSegers) August 13, 2020
Let's See What Happens Though...
prev
Since Fortnite is removed from iOS, It could be possible that Epic does it like android now, where you dont have to download from play store, instead you can download from the website, android uses apk, so they might provide ipa files now for apple, lets see what happens...— TheSpaceDan (@thespacedan) August 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.