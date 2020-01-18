Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, which will be made available on January 23 and be free until January 30. No strings attached. As long you simply have an Epic Games Store account, you can download said game and play it forever if you want, because it’s yours to keep. As for the game, it’s a smaller indie title by the name of The Bridge, which debuted back in 2013 to decent critical acclaim. Further, it managed to cultivate an audience, which many indie games never manage to do.

“The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave you with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Epic Games Store gives away free games every week. Right now, it’s free game is Horace, another indie title that only released last year. That said, while it may seem like it only ever gives away indie games, this is not true. It will also — somewhat often — give away big games. For example, last year, all at once, it gave away the entire Batman: Arkham collection.

Anyway, if you want to know more about next week’s free game, The Bridge, you can read more about it below, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: