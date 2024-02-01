Epic Store's First Free Game for February 2024 Is Live

The first free game for February 2024 on the Epic Games Store is now up for grabs. For the most part, Epic's free offerings throughout the month of January 2024 were pretty weak. Outside of some daily freebies to coincide with the holidays in the early portion of the month, the weekly rotation of titles that were doled out in January were quite forgettable. Fortunately, it looks like February is already on a better trajectory starting with this latest game that's now available at no cost.

Starting today, February 1, and lasting until the morning of February 8, Doors: Paradox is now free to pick up on the Epic Store. Released originally back in 2022, Doors is a puzzle game that tasks players with traversing through various dioramas. Unlock other puzzle titles that might drive players mad, Doors: Paradox is said to offer a "relaxing" experience and only clocks in at around five hours in length.

Looking ahead, Epic Games has also disclosed the next freebies that will be hitting the Epic Store in February. Going live on February 8, both Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! and Lost Castle will be available to own for free. This is the first time in weeks that Epic will have handed out two games at a single time, which makes this a notable rollout. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, in particular, is also a highly acclaimed indie title that most EGS users will want to make sure they grab.

Until that time, you can learn more about Doors: Paradox via the game's official trailer and description attached below.

Doors: Paradox

"Doors: Paradox is a relaxing, diorama puzzle escape game set in a rich world full of magic, head-scratching, and more than 5 hours of fun!

You are accompanied by the outstanding time-travel guide Zula, who takes you through an unexplored portal to.. a cozy forest, and then a fertile desert oasis, and then the future!? No matter where you go, the task is simple – solve the puzzles, open the door, and travel to the next exciting location – just don't get lost, the place is vast and full of ancient secrets."

Features