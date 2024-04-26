Escape from Tarkov Drama Worsens After Edge of Darkness Owners Only Get Temporary PvE

Escape from Tarkov is getting an offline PvE mode, in case you hadn't heard, an announcement that would typically be warmly received by players getting something new. The PvE unveiling isn't going over nearly as well, however, considering how that mode is locked behind a new version of the game known as "The Unheard Edition." That edition grants Escape from Tarkov players "access to PvE co-op mode with persistent progression" among other perks, but it costs an eyewatering $250 if you want to play the game that way.

That's bad enough for many Escape from Tarkov players, but the situation was made worse by the revelation that those who purchased the "Edge of Darkness Edition" previously available would not get access to the PvE despite the fact that that version guaranteed "Free access to all subsequent DLCs." When seeking clarity on the matter, Edge of Darkness owners were surprised and frustrated to find Escape from Tarkov creators Battlestate Games claiming that the PvE mode is not, in fact, DLC, and is instead a "feature," so it doesn't count.

Naturally, that ruling has not gone over well at all. Escape from Tarkov players -- particularly those who own Edge of Darkness -- lamented the decision with the phrase "final straw" being thrown around quite a bit. Over in the game's subreddit where much of the discussion and drama has gone done, a rule forbidding duplicate posts was actually lifted by the moderators to allow Escape from Tarkov players ample room to voice their frustrations.

"We were initially enforcing rule 8 however after an internal vote, looking into the new edition and some discussion we have all come to the conclusion that it sucks," the moderators said. "Complain away, it's P2W and a betrayal of players trust / support of this game over the years."

Most of this transpired on Thursday with many Escape from Tarkov players anticipating that Battlestate Games would hear the outcry and take action to grant PvE access to those who have Edge of Darkness. In an announcement shared by Battlestate COO Nikita Buyanov, it was said that those who own Edge of Darkness will only get access to the PvE mode for only six months. This compensation was offered to Edge of Darkness owners due to their "indelible importance and role in the EFT universe."

The previous announcement did not go over well, and this one seems to have only made matters worse. Other perks offered to Edge of Darkness owners included six months of "high priority matching," increased skills, and better rewards which many accurately said constitutes pay-to-win bonuses.

"WE DON'T WANT PAY TO WIN GARBAGE, WE WANTED THE DLC WE WERE PROMISED WHEN WE BOUGHT EOD. HOW DISCONNECTED FROM YOUR OWN PLAYER BASE CAN YOU BE?" reads one inflamed comment on the compensation post.

No follow-up from Battlestate has been shared at this time after that post.