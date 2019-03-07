Exclusive ‘Starcraft: Soldiers’ #3 Preview Shows Off a Different Side to the Comic’s Protagonist

StarCraft is one of those franchises that really just gets better with age., a series that continues to be revered for its incredible universe and interactions. Because this immersive universe is so well-loved and filled with incredible characters, fans can’t wait to explore the lore once more and to help satiate that space craving, we’ve got an exclusive first look at Starcraft: Soldiers issue 3.

The latest comic series is set to win with Stranger Things, Star Wars writer Jody Houser at the helm with Overwatch’s Andrew R. Robinson. We’ve also got an exclusive first look at the thrilling narrative for the third issue in the mini-series, showing off a more comedic side – and a more political one:

As for what the new issue has in store, Dark Horse tells us “After surviving an assassination attempt, Lieutenant Shivani Singh is hellbent on expelling the illegal miners from planet Cavir. But there are greater enemies to reckon with than hostile terrans. As evidence mounts that the zerg are ramping up their attacks, Shivani reaches out to an old friend for assistance.”

The third issue officially releases March 20th and you can pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

Want a little more StarCraft in your life? You can learn more about another tale with StarCraft: Scavengers below:

“In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?”

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty campaign.

