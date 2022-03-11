F-Zero X Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now play F-Zero X in the Nintendo 64 app. Earlier this week, Nintendo announced a March 11th release for the game, but the company tends to release DLC and retro games a few hours ahead of time. The original F-Zero has been available on Switch’s Super Nintendo app for quite some time, but now fans can check out the sequel, as well! Following last month’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, F-Zero X is the 13th Nintendo 64 game available as part of the Expansion Pack.

Nintendo’s F-Zero racing franchise features a futuristic setting and vehicles driving at incredible speeds. Following the release of F-Zero X, the series saw multiple installments on the Game Boy Advance, and a single entry on the GameCube: F-Zero GX. While the majority of the series has received strong critical acclaim over the years, it’s never been a big seller, and Nintendo has struggled to find a hook for a new game; this has left fans waiting nearly 20 years for another installment! Over the last few years, Captain Falcon has appeared in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, while the Blue Falcon can be used in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Clearly, Nintendo hasn’t forgotten about the series, but fans would prefer an actual F-Zero game!

In the Switch era, a number of Nintendo’s first-party franchises have found much greater success than they did on previous consoles. Notably, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Metroid Dread have both managed to outsell past series entries, and it stands to reason that a new F-Zero game could find similar success, if given the chance. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Nintendo has any immediate plans to revisit the series, so fans will have to settle for older options on Switch. If interest in F-Zero X is strong enough, perhaps it might convince Nintendo to give the series another shot at life!

Are you excited to play F-Zero X? Would you like to see a new entry in the series?