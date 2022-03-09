Nintendo Switch Online Getting a New N64 Game This Week

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be getting a new Nintendo 64 game to check out later this week. Nintendo’s official Twitter account has revealed that F-Zero X will go live on March 11th. The F-Zero series has never been a massive seller for Nintendo, and the company seems to be having a hard time finding a “grand new idea” for a new series entry. Despite this, the franchise maintains a passionate following. F-Zero X isn’t quite as exciting as a wholly-new F-Zero game, but fans of the series should be pretty excited, regardless!

The announcement from Nintendo can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Race at speeds of over 1,000 km/h when F-Zero X comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/11. #Nintendo64.



Tag a friend or three you’re going to race against online in the replies! pic.twitter.com/vvUBCgMK5Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2022

Nintendo has released one new N64 game per month since the Expansion Pack released last year. In February, subscribers were treated to The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, another beloved game from the console. Over the last few months, there has been a lot of debate about whether the Expansion Pack is worth the cost over the basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but Nintendo has been steadily adding more incentives for the upgrade. In addition to F-Zero X, this month will also the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s Booster Course Pass. The pass will retail for $24.99, but Expansion Pack users get it as part of their subscription; this month is already shaping up to be a great one for racing fans!

F-Zero X‘s release will bring another N64 classic to Switch, but there are still plenty of great games for Nintendo to bring over. The original Pokemon Snap was announced for the service last year, and it has yet to be released. There have also been rumors that GoldenEye 007 could be released. Unlike F-Zero X and Pokemon Snap, the original GoldenEye has never been released on a platform other than the N64, despite the game’s massive popularity. It’s possible Nintendo Switch Online could change that, but for now, fans will just have to settle for the library that’s currently available!

Are you looking forward to the release of F-Zero X on Switch? Are you a fan of the N64 game? Let us know in thecomments or share yourthoughts directlyon Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!