Fall Guys Adds New Masters of the Universe Content

Hard as it might be to believe, there was a time when Fall Guys did not have any licensed content. These days, the game has seen a lot of different crossovers, and the latest features content based on Masters of the Universe. Starting today, players will be able to snag five different costumes based on the franchise. Naturally, He-Man and Skeletor are present, but Mediatonic has also added designs based on Orko, Teela, and even Battle Cat! In addition to these costumes, The Power of Beanskull Event allows players to earn the following Masters of the Universe rewards:

"I have the Power!" Nickname – 100 Points

200 Kudos – 200 Points

"The Power of Grayskull" Nameplate – 500 Points

"Alpha and Omega" Pattern – 700 Points

"Prince of Eternia" Wearable – 1000 Points

The rewards and costumes will be available through November 7th. The "Prince of Eternia" Wearable allows players to give their character He-Man's classic hair, and players have already come up with some hilarious combinations! The game's official Twitter account shared an image of the Wearable, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

BY POWER OF BEANSKULL!!!



Collect Eternian artefacts and earn brand new rewards, including He-Man's luxurious locks ✨ pic.twitter.com/aqPfzVaxh1 — Fall Guys 🥔 (@FallGuysGame) November 3, 2022

The Power of Beanskull Event comes just a few short days after a crossover with another beloved '80s property. Through October 31st, Fall Guys fans had the opportunity to snag costumes and rewards based on the Ghostbusters franchise. The Halloween event featured costumes based on Gozer, Zuul, Slimer, and more. Fall Guys has embraced these types of crossover events in a very big way, and it's been great to see what Mediatonic has been able to design, despite the limitations of the bean-shaped characters. It remains to be seen what the developer will come up with following the Masters of the Universe event, but hopefully the game will see a steady stream of new content!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this collaboration in Fall Guys? Do you plan on snagging these Masters of the Universe costumes? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!