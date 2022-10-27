Fall Guys Reveals Ghostbusters Halloween Costumes

Halloween is nearly here, and the holiday will see the addition of Ghostbusters content in Fall Guys to celebrate the holiday. The event starts today, and players will be able to snag five different costumes from the game's store. The majority of these costumes are based on the original Ghostbusters film, including a Ghostbusters suit, Slimer, Zuul, and Gozer. Ghostbusters: Afterlife also gets some representation in the form of a Bean costume covered in Mini-Pufts. In a first for Fall Guys, the Gozer costume will also glow in the dark in the game!

A trailer featuring the game's new Ghostbusters costumes can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Of course, Fall Guys players will also be able to find several other Halloween-related items in the store, including the Scatterbrained Bundle, a Wicked Witch costume, a Toadstool cap, and more. From October 27th through the 31st, players will be able to play Treat Thieves, which will offer a number of unlockable items.

Treat Thief Nickname – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 300 Points

Haunted Nameplate – 500 Points

Pumpkin Patches Pattern – 500 Points

Jack-o'-Loafers – 1000 Points

From the new trailer, those Jack-o'-Loafers are looking pretty snazzy, and should give players a fun way to dress up for the holiday! All of this Fall Guys content should be a great incentive for players to set aside some time to play the game over the next few days, especially for those that are Ghostbusters fans. The franchise has been delighting viewers for nearly 40 years, and this crossover might even convince some newcomers to check out the films if they somehow haven't done so already. Given the sheer popularity of the brand, it seems like a safe bet that players will see a lot of Beans dressed up in these costumes!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

