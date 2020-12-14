Fall Guys Season 3 Getting Golden Costumes and Crown Ranks

The release of Fall Guys Season 3 is practically upon us with the new season set to drop tomorrow, December 15th, and developer Mediatonic has revealed a new connected feature in the form of Crown Ranks and Golden Costumes that will be added alongside the new season. Crown Ranks is essentially a way to quantify achievement beyond simply awarding Crowns at the end of a set of levels, and the ranks come with their own rewards -- including golden versions of iconic costumes.

"The more Crowns you grab, the higher your Crown Rank rises," Mediatonic designer Joe Walsh says of the new feature. "And with it, players will unlock a world of curious and highly desirable rewards, including exclusive Colours and Patterns to leave other players in no doubt of your commitment to the bean cause."

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOO! This is the secret feature I've been hinting at for ages 👀 CROWN RANKS to unlock GOLDEN COSTUMES! Read more on the @PlayStation blog!https://t.co/8tFP5FLnYL https://t.co/sL7SJvjKyP pic.twitter.com/VqrBunDew9 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 14, 2020

From the way it is described, it seems like gaining Crown Ranks unlocks individual Golden Costumes at different levels. At exactly what rank players will be able to grab, for example, a golden hot dog costume is unclear. Also, Crown Ranks seems like the sort of thing for the most devoted players, so if you casually enjoy playing Fall Guys maybe don't expect to unlock these things quickly.

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 3 is set to kick off on December 15th. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

