Fall Guys Fully Reveals Season 3 at The Game Awards With New Trailer

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic tonight revealed the first full trailer for Season 3 of the popular video game. It's been known for some time that the new season will feature a wintry theme as opposed to Season 2's medieval fare, and the trailer is absolutely full to the brim with what you might expect from Fall Guys -- including a little festive weirdness. The trailer showcased that new levels, costumes, emotes, and more will be part of the season's new festivities.

"Stop what you're doing and take off the pigeon suit, because Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 is launching December 15," Mediatonic said in response to the new trailer. "Season 3 is chock-full of brand new wintery content for the fall guys to collapse into. With seven brand new levels and over 30 new costumes, it really is the most wonderful time of the year."

This adorably festive new season comes as the game has only grown more and more in popularity, with fans falling in love with the impressive and difficult levels, as well as the adorable avatars that players are able to embody. Mediatonic also teased that there will be details surrounding more festive content on the PlayStation blog in the coming days.

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated. Season 3 is set to release on December 15th. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

