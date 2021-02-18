Fall Guys Update Makes Some Level Changes

Fall Guys developer Devolver Digital has released a new update for the game, which makes some changes to the game's levels. Notably, the update actually removes two level variations: "the See-Saw level variation with 'Vertical See-Saws'" and "the Fall Mountain variation with the spinner at the end." The two were dropped entirely, as they were causing some issues in the game. Some players have already expressed disappointed that these levels were removed instead of being fixed. Devolver Digital responded to these Tweets, asking fans for potential solutions that would allow it to keep the levels, rather than remove them entirely.

The announcement from Devolver Digital can be found embedded below.

We've just pushed a cheeky update live to: 🚫 Remove the See-Saw level variation with 'Vertical See-Saws' that were causing an impasse/deadlock/stalemate 🚫 Remove the Fall Mountain variation with the spinner at the end - it was causing some weird issues with crown grabbing — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 17, 2021

It will be interesting to see whether or not players or the developer can come up with a workable solution! It might seem unusual for a developer to discuss these ideas with players, but Devolver Digital has demonstrated an openness with the game's fan base, and that's clearly continuing with the game's latest update. It's impossible to say whether or not the community will be able to come up with a fix, but players can likely expect to see the levels added back if one can be found!

It's been a big day for Fall Guys news, as the title was also announced for Nintendo Switch during today's Nintendo Direct presentation. Fans have been asking for a Nintendo Switch version since last August, and that wait will finally come to an end over the summer. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will also release on Xbox, but it seems like only a matter of time now!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, with a Nintendo Switch version releasing later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

