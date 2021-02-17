Fall Guys Officially Announced for Nintendo Switch

Everyone's favorite beans are finally making their way to the Nintendo Switch. That's right, another console is finally getting access to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the battle royale competition game that took the world by storm last year. To this point, Fall Guys has only been available to play on PlayStation and PC, but that's now about to change. On Wednesday afternoon, during the highly-anticipated Nintendo Direct presentation, it was announced that Fall Guys is coming to the Switch.

For those who have been anxiously awaiting the Fall Guys debut on Switch, you don't have to wait much longer. The game is coming to Switch this summer, though an exact release date hasn't been announced.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a variation of the popular battle royale format that pits players against each other in a series of random mini-games. The bean-shaped characters have to compete against each other and the clock, as players are knocked out after each round. Whoever is left standing at the end of a few rounds wins a coveted crown.

Like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout operates in various seasons, adding new content, maps, and game modes every so often to keep things fresh for players. The game is currently in its third season.

💖 Happy Valentines Day!!! 💖 💖 Treat yourself to a Red Panda to celebrate 💖

1000 x Kudos Top

1000 x Kudos Bottom pic.twitter.com/mE4RS8LOnY — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 14, 2021

In addition to the different seasons, Fall Guys has been releasing different skins based on holidays, events, and even other games. The most recent addition was a red panda skin to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Are you excited to see Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout come to the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments!