Fallout 4 Was the Best-Selling Game in Europe Last Week

Fallout has been a big success on Amazon Prime Video, with audiences heaping praise on the adaptation. While the show has definitely found its audience, it seems that popularity has extended to the video games that inspired it. Fallout 4 has seen a gigantic uptick in player count on Steam, and it seems that a lot of new people are buying the game. In fact, Fallout 4 was actually the best-selling game in Europe last week, despite the fact that it was released all the way back in 2015! According to GSD data (shared by GamesIndustry.biz), Fallout 4 saw a stunning sales increase of 7,500% over the previous week.

Why Fallout 4 is Selling So Well

The European sales information for Fallout 4 accounts for both physical and digital sales of the game across all platforms in Europe. We don't know how well the game is performing in North American markets, but it's likely the game is selling just as well here. Fallout 4 has been heavily discounted on multiple platforms, with Bethesda dropping the price to just $4.99 on PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox. That's an excellent incentive for newcomers to check out the series, and it doesn't hurt that all of the Fallout games are pretty self-contained. Basically, if you enjoyed the show, there's no reason not to give the game a try!

While Fallout 4 is pretty old at this point, it's the most recent game in the main series, and Fallout 5 still seems to be a long way away. Those interested in trying Fallout 4 while it's on sale should do so quickly, as the discount will expire this week on Steam and Xbox and April 25th on PlayStation.

Popular Adaptations Lead to Increased Game Sales

While it's shocking to see just how well Fallout 4 is selling, it's hardly unprecedented; in fact, this is a trend that's been going on for the last several years. In 2019, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt set a new Steam record four years after its release, as fans flocked to the game following the arrival of The Witcher Season One. Last year, Nintendo also reported that sales of several old Mario games saw a significant boost thanks to the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. When Hollywood successfully adapts a video game, it makes people want to seek out the source material, or just play something connected to that world.

As more and more video games become the source for TV shows and movies, it will be interesting to see if this trend continues. There are a lot of different adaptations currently in the works, including a new Mario movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and an animated series based on Golden Axe. If publishers are smart, they'll continue looking for ways to capitalize just like Bethesda did with Fallout 4.

Did you recently buy Fallout 4? Has the show convinced you to buy the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!