The Witcher 3 Just Set a New Record For Most Steam Players

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is possibly one of the most well-regarded games of all-time. Released in 2015 by CD Projekt Red, the game has been played by millions of players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Interestingly enough, despite the fact that the game is now nearly five years old, The Witcher 3 just set a new record for the most Steam users playing the game simultaneously at 93,835! The news was shared by Marcin Momot, the Global Community Lead for CD Projekt Red. It stands to reason that the Netflix series has inspired a number of new players to check out the game!

New player record for @witchergame on @Steam, over 4 years after the release! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mTGvmrMM5a — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 29, 2019

There are obviously a number of other reasons for the game’s newfound success, however. While the popularity of the Netflix series and the game’s overall quality likely played the biggest roles in those impressive Steam numbers, the fact that many people are currently on break for the holidays very likely played a significant role, as well. Despite all of these factors, it’s an impressive achievement for a game of that age!

Released on December 20th, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia. In the series, Geralt is a genetically modified monster hunter, also known as a Witcher. Based on the short stories of Andrzej Sapkowski, the series also pulls some elements from the games developed by CD Projekt Red, as well, though showrunner Lauren Hissrich has stated that they focused more on Sapkowski’s works.

The Witcher 3 will have to tide players over for now, as it will likely be some time before a new game is made in the series. Sapkowski and CD Projekt Red had a bit of a dispute over profit sharing, but the two announced that they have come to an amicable agreement. That means fans will see new games in the franchise at some point in the future, but a new game is likely still some time away. Fortunately, newcomers to the franchise have plenty of material to tide them over while they wait!

