Fallout 4 Reaches Highest Player Count Since 2016

It's overall a fantastic time to be a Fallout fan right now. With the Prime Video adaptation premiering just a week ago now currently sitting with a 94% and 88% Rotten Tomatoes scores, overall providing existing fans with a fantastic addition to the franchise that utilizes the source material to its best ability and winning over those who are completely unfamiliar. As is common with video game adaptations the games are seeing players, both returning and new, flock to them in order to further immerse themselves in the Fallout universe.

As a result, Fallout 4 has rocketed its way into the top 10 list on Steam with a player count that far surpasses anything the game has seen since its initial release nearly a decade ago. Peaking on April 17 with 93,294 players, Fallout 4 has seen an increase in average players of 8,162.4, a 55.18% increase in the last 30 days. The game's player peaks have been fairly consistently in the 24,000 range over the last several years, with the average number of players not even reaching 20,000 until now since July of 2018. The highest post-launch peak for Fallout 4 until now was May 2016 with 74,283 players.

Fallout 4 isn't the only entry into the franchise that has seen this uptick in attention as a result of the series' overwhelmingly positive reception. As ComicBook previously reported, Fallout 76 also performed well on Steam over release weekend. At the time of writing this article, Fallout 4 is ranked 5th on Steam's top sellers list and 11th in the most played games list.

Bethesda is still running a fantastic sale on the Fallout franchise on Steam to celebrate the Prime Video series' release, so if there's a particular game (or maybe just all of them, honestly) that you want to try out, now would be the time do so. The Fallout Franchise Bundle includes 16 items and is on sale for $55.55, 77% off what what everything included would normally cost you.

This surge of attention for Fallout 4 also comes alongside the announcement that soon a free, native version of Fallout 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Not only will this include major improvements upon the original version, Bethesda is also introducing new content to the game with the update. The patch is coming to Fallout 4 April 25th, and you can read more about the updates and new content to come in our original report on the announcement.

While Fallout 4 has had mixed reception throughout the years as players criticize its base story and some of the new mechanics and characters introduced, it does have a consistently passionate fanbase behind it and modders consistently adding to the game experience. For me personally, Fallout 4 is a fantastic game to dive into when I want to build a Museum to the Commonwealth, a Colosseum at the Starlight Drive In, or a neighborhood blissfully unaware of the post-apocalyptic wasteland surrounding it through the help of mods.

Plus, everyone deserves to experience the Nick Valentine.

Have you already played Fallout 4, or are the sales and series' episodes encouraging you to try it for the first time? Let us know in the comments!