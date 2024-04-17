Golden Axe Animated Series Ordered by Comedy Central, Will Star Matthew Rhys and Danny Pudi

One of Sega's oldest video game franchises is getting its own animated series. Comedy Central has announced that a show based on Golden Axe has been ordered and will be getting at least 10 episodes. The series is being co-created by Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Joe Chandler (American Dad), and is being produced by CBS Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television and Original Film. Several members of the voice cast have been revealed, including Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, Carl Tart, Lisa Gilroy, and Liam McIntyre. The show will feature several returning faces from the video games, with Danny Pudi playing a brand-new character.

What to Expect from Comedy Central's Golden Axe

In a press release, Comedy Central offered an official description of the series.

"Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason) will play Gilius Thunderhead, a grumpy battle dwarf with exceptionally poor hygiene and a chip on his shoulder. Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community) as Hampton Squib, a naive, inexperienced first time adventurer who has dreamt of questing his entire life. He hopes his can-do attitude can make up for his inability to actually do stuff. Lisa Gilroy (Jury Duty, Interior Chinatown) as Tyris Flare, a fearsome battle sorceress, deadly in a fight and even deadlier with her sharp wit. Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, The Flash) as Ax Battler, a barbarian warrior with a strict code of honor and sweet golden retriever demeanor. His brawn outweighs his brains, but his heart outweighs his brawn. Carl Tart (Grand Crew, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Chronos 'Evil' Lait, originally from Golden Axe III, is a 100% badass humanoid panther. At least that's how Chronos describes himself. In reality he's uncomfortably cheesy and can't read a room. Fans can anticipate plenty of exciting cameos from the world of Golden Axe."

Animation for the series will be handled by Titmouse Productions, which is also working on the CBS animated series based on Among Us. At this time, little additional information has been revealed for Golden Axe, including a release date.

Sega Adaptations

Following the success of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog films, a number of different Sega franchises and properties have been optioned by various studios. Golden Axe is just the latest example, and it will be interesting to see if the series manages to find success. Comedy Central is promising that the show will be "a hilarious and loving homage" to the Sega games. The Golden Axe series has had elements of comedy since the very first installment; the original arcade game ended with the machine "breaking" and the characters and villains spilling out into the real world. That part of the game did not make it into the Sega Genesis version, however.

Golden Axe was one of several dormant Sega franchises that was recently revealed to be getting a new game. At The Game Awards last year, Sega announced a currently untitled Golden Axe game, which will be the first new entry in the series since 2008.

Are you excited to watch Golden Axe when it comes to Comedy Central? Did you play any of the previous games in the series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!