Fallout 4 Releases Next-Gen Update for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Nearly nine years after its release, Fallout 4 has gotten what'll likely be its last major release with a next-gen update out now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. Announced previously amid the hype of the Fallout TV show, the update is most impactful for those on consoles since it adds new graphics options for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players to choose from along with free Creation Club items. The Steam version of the game of course didn't really need a next-gen update since players have been modding it to the Wasteland and back ever since the game released, but those on the PC still got their own features like some Creation Club items as well as ultra-wide monitor support and more.

Most of these changes were previewed before in a broad overview of what's coming, but now that the Fallout 4 update is out, we have actual patch notes to peruse. You'll find everything that's changed in the Fallout 4 next-gen update below with several changes noted to be specific to certain platforms.

If you still need Fallout 4 or another Fallout game on a certain platform, know that there are still some massive deals going on right now for Fallout games. If you've been playing on the PC platform and have mods installed, however, you may want to be ready for some breakage now that the update is out.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Patch Notes

New Creation Club Content

Enclave Remnants

Some say the past is a scar, cut across the skin of the Commonwealth. Others believe it's a scab clotted over an unhealed wound. Those who fought the Enclave, and those who serve them subscribe to the latter. And when the scab is broken the flag of this old-world cabal will once more stand at full mast. Unless of course, you stop them first. Features the classic Enclave Colonel uniform and over a dozen workshop items! If you have other Enclave creations installed, some of these troops may use this equipment against you!

(Quest "Echoes of the Past" starts on the road north of Saugus Ironworks.)

Armor and Weapon bundle

X-02 Power Armor

Hellfire Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Tesla Cannon

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Whether it be grenades or piggy banks, there's no shortage of objects you can transform into murderous projectiles with this collection of unique weapons. Included are two grenade launchers, a Nail Gun, Baseball Launcher, Saw Blade launcher, and piggy bank based weaponry.

(Quest "When Pigs Fly" starts at a merchant workshop northwest of Greenetech Genetics.)

Halloween Workshop

On the eve of the end, the New England Technocrat Society has thrown a spooky Halloween gala for anyone with the nerve to attend. Drop in on this fa-boo-lous pumpkin-lit soiree replete with witches, cauldrons, and ghouls, and unlock 38 new spine-tingling Halloween props to decorate your settlement! Includes new wearables, such as the iconic De-Capitalist helmet!

(Quest "All Hallow's Eve" starts by tuning into the Mysterious Signal on your Pip-Boy.)

Changes and New Features

Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.

Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.

Quality mode: 30 FPS*, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling.

*When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS.

*When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode

Release on Epic Store.

Widescreen and Ultra-widescreen support.

Steam Deck Verified

9 Free Creation Club Items. Enclave Remnants (New!), Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armor Skins, Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, Heavy Incinerator, Halloween Workshop (New!), Makeshift Weapon Pack (New!).

Added "Installed Content" menu.

Bug Fixes

Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).

Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.

Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.

Resolved issue that could prevent the quest "Go Home" from advancing.

Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.

Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.

Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.

Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.

Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.

Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.

Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.

Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.

Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.

Resolved issue where the "Level Up" notification would display even if there was not a level up available.

Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.

Stability improvements.

PC Only

Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters.

Creation Kit