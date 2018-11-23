‘Fallout 76’ Bug Makes Player Virtually Invincible, Even With Nukes

So powerful, even nukes quiver in fear. Basically, thanks to one Fallout 76 bug, a player essentially just became the Chuck Norris of the Wasteland. The downside? This imposed godmode has left them more than a little frustrated since this does take away the appeal of true PvP.

User ‘Brogadyn’ took to the Fallout 76 subreddit to share the newfound bug and its definite downsides. “My character currently is unkillable, and I mean… really unkillable,” they began his post. She can even eat a nuke blast to the face and be fine. There is literally zero ways that she can die even if I wanted her to (which I very much do at this point).”

The player mentioned that they made the post simply out of frustration after his support ticket entry received a generic response back. they added, “I’ve had to limit myself to more boring activities because I do not want my exploration, or the PvP aspect ruined by my godmode, and the annoying thing is that at some point i’m just going to have to not care if they cannot fix it – my character is currently nearly level 100, and just hit the cap limit – so what the heck am I supposed to do besides actually starting to make all content in the game trivial?

“I’m really frustrated and I have no idea what i’m supposed to do – it seems that they can’t even slay my character for me, or at least didn’t mention that even though that’s practically what was I begging for in the ticket – but i’m unsure if it was a person replying, or simply some automated answer.”

They even provided a few examples from the game – including eating a nuke:

It’s pretty insane and though they mentioned they didn’t know how to exactly replicate it, but they did add “I feel I would be able to reproduce the state again given the circumstances it happened.”

Some redditors joked that they should use this to his advantage to “become a legend” with the most ever bounties in-game. There’s even an achievement if you surpass a certain level of being “wanted” for unwanted PvP behavior. Given how frustrated the player seems with not being able to enjoy PvP as it’s meant to be enjoyed, we’re willing to bet that becoming a “legend” isn’t really high up on the priority list.