“I’m Over-Encumbered,” A ‘Fallout 76’ Story

If you’ve read my Fallout 76 review, then you know – despite a few issues – that I’m overall enjoying the online move for the wasteland. That’s not to say the game is perfect, but it’s awesome being able to take a franchise I’ve loved for so long and share it with friends. That being said, there’s one phrase that haunts me in my sleep: “You’re over-encumbered.”

Luckily, Bethesda implemented the first of several changes to make that better but man, I’ve just got to let this out. It seems that every two seconds I’m having to run to another bench to “scrap all junk” and even then, it’s still not good enough. No matter how many items I gift to fellow Survivors, no matter how many times I throw things into my stash hidden away in my C.A.M.P, that damn warning will always, always pop up. It’s a curse.

Though the new update isn’t live yet, Bethesda did mention that this problem is “loud” and that they are making it right once and for all. According to their most recent blog post, “We hear you loud and clear. We will be increasing the stash limit in the coming weeks. The current limit is there for technical reasons, to cap the number of items the game is tracking in the world, including every container and stash. We believe we have some ideas in both the short- and long-term that will address the size without risking stability, but this is one we need to take our time on to make sure it is done right.”

Until then, it’s just about being patient. Having a C.A.M.P handy helps, and as mentioned before – scrapping everything is key. Unfortunately for launch, however, this is an issue in the game that has a very glaring spotlight on it that though so me may be able to ignore, could be a deal breaker for others.

As for other fixes the studio has planned:

November 19 Patch – The next update will focus primarily on game performance and stability on all platforms but will also come with a list of fixes to quests, UI, C.A.M.P.s, and more. Patch notes will be available early next week. This update will be large compared to what we expect for patches going forward. Regular updates will always vary in size, but future updates should be much smaller in comparison.

Until then, we wait – we cry – we fight giant scorchbeasts. It’s what we do. Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full review right here to learn the positives of the game.

