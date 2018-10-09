‘Fallout 76’ Has Dragons

We recently got our hands on Fallout 76 and learned a few interesting things about the online Wasteland during our time with the game! For instance, green looks good in Fallout, radiation is still bad, and – oh – there are dragons!

When exploring the beauty that is West Virginia, one Bethesda developer asked my squad if we felt up to taking on a radiated dragon. Of course we said “hell yes” enthusiastically and continued to do so even though I repeatedly got my ass kicked which you can clearly see for yourself in the video above.

Since Fallout 76 is a spin-off, it takes the story in a different direction. With the main Overseer questline, there are plenty of other new features as well. Namely being online for the first time in the franchise’s history but this is the Vault that started it all! Because of that there are never-before-seen foes, gorgeous places to discover, and Guitar Swords to wield.

As for the dragon, you can clearly see that he was massively superior to us in level and superior to me in cajones since I kept hiding – and dying – until about the second half of the video. No shame though, I got to see a freakin’ dragon and as a huge lover of the more fantasy-side of RPGs, it was a pretty awesome blend of gaming experiences.

Disclaimer: The server was massively overloaded for the media for the sake of this preview, and the framerates seen in the footage above is not necessarily reflective of what the game will look like at launch. Servers won’t be packed like they were for this event and this an older build of the game.

There were so many moments that were breathtakingly stunning in this game and unfortunately my footage does not reflect that.