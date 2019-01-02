‘Fallout 76’ Nuke Bug Addressed by Bethesda

Say what you will about Fallout 76, there is no denying that Bethesda has kept their word regarding constant attention to the title when they admitted that it would be “very buggy” at launch. The team is back at it again in 2019, this time with a new nuke bug that is in definite need of attention.

Just like any online game, farming happens. When some players began their weekly grind of farming for nuke codesi n the game, they noticed that they weren’t new – instead these were the same codes used last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a post on Reddit, here’s the basic rundown of the different nuke bugs:

The codes were correctly removed from my inventory at the correct time.

Once the codes were wiped I started to farm the new codes, they ended up being the same as last weeks.

the words stayed on the board until ~ 9PM PST and then they disappeared it says both completed and incomplete on the wall.

Access to the silos is also being denied.

You cannot search for more code pieces.

The missile silo holotape shows that they are temporarily unavailable. for 9+ hours now.

This shouldn’t be possible since codes are wiped upon use, though there was the theory that the studio purposefully disabled the use of nukes when a request to launch them at Whitespring went viral to bring in the new year. Now Bethesda has confirmed that no – this wasn’t a feature, it was in fact a bug.

Bethesda took to the thread, replying ” Hey everyone, just sharing the news that we’re actively investigating the nuke silo access issue. We are currently planning to release a hotfix tomorrow. Keep an eye out on the @BethesdaSupport twitter for updates as always.”

Since it’s the new year and the game itself is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, some appropriately have been calling this the “Y2K” bug … which, fair.

At this time we don’t have an exact time for the fix, though we know it is currently in progress. As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.