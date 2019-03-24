‘Fallout 76’s Wild Appalachia Delayed by Bethesda

Those hanging around in the West Virginia wasteland have been anticipating Bethesda’s Wild Appalachia update for Fallout 76, which was set to arrive tomorrow. However, the dev team has decided to delay the upcoming content, but not by much.

Bethesda recently took to Twitter to announce the delay via the official Fallout account. Luckily, they are only pushing the Wild Appalachia release back one day, which means it will be arriving on March 13th instead of the 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are moving the release of Wild Appalachia back one day on all platforms. We just need a little more time to brew. Experience the new quest, crafting station & much more starting now on March 13. pic.twitter.com/xFaJ8ncvM7 — Fallout (@Fallout) March 11, 2019

According to Bethesda, the update needs “a little more time to brew,” which is perfect considering the brewing station that will be included with the upcoming content. In fact, there’s a bounty of fun planned for fans in Wild Appalachia. Here’s what you can expect:

“A mythical beast, a lost generation of scouts, and the strongest brew this side of the wasteland,” reads the blog post. “Welcome to Wild Appalachia – a series of new quests, features, events, crafting systems and more starting on March 12 and appearing over several weeks.”

New Quests: Shear Terror! – Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths.

– Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths. New Quests: Ever Upwards – Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility.

– Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility. New Features: Legendary Vendor and Scrapping – Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams.

– Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams. New Features: C.A.M.P. Decorating, Player Vending, Functional Camera – Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps.

– Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps. New Features: Brewing and Distilling – Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes.

– Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes. New Seasonal Event: Fasnacht Parade – Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks.

– Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks. New Game Mode: Survival – This all-new game mode brings a higher-stakes PvP experience with fewer restrictions, increased rewards, and new challenges plus all the original content of Adventure Mode.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Wild Appalachia update will be arriving on March 13th for all platforms.

What do you think about this? Are you glad that Bethesda is taking their time with the new content? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!