Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime

Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Announced by Prime Gaming this morning, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition is going to be free to snag in the month of November for those who use the Amazon service. Each and every month, Prime Gaming makes a new rotation of titles free on PC, and this time around, New Vegas just happens to be one of those offerings. First released back in 2010, Fallout: New Vegas has gone on to be one of the most beloved entries in the history of the series. And while many Fallout fans surely already own New Vegas, the fact that it's being given out for no cost (in its Ultimate Edition, no less) is a deal that definitely can't be complained about.

Here's what's coming your way in November, including @Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition & more.https://t.co/TidKH7AA3z 👀 pic.twitter.com/kzIrdCjeZi — Prime Gaming @ #Worlds2022 (@primegaming) October 27, 2022

Even though Fallout: New Vegas is by far the most popular game coming to Prime Gaming in November, it's not the only one by any means. Additionally, Prime Gaming will let subscribers also get free versions of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Facility 47, WRC 9, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. Earlier this week, the entire list of Prime Gaming titles for the month of November 2022 happened to leak, so there weren't necessarily any major surprises here. Still, this is a very strong slate of games for the month of November that Prime subscribers should find more than enough to be content with.

