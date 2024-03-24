Fallout Spin-Off Game Now Available for Free

A Fallout spin-off game is now available for free, for some. There are a few requirements Fallout fans need to meet to activate this offer. The first is they need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, as the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming. Not only this, but it is only available to download until April 24. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep, but you need to redeem the offer before this date.

The second catch is that because the offer is via Prime Gaming, there are only PC codes. That said, the game in question is only available on PC, so unlike other offers via Prime Gaming, there wouldn't be any console option even if there could be. As for the mystery game, it is Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, which was released back in 2001.

Fallout Tactics is a turn-based real-time tactical role-playing game from the walls of Micro Forte, a studio that is no longer around. And as you may know, the game is set in the universe of Fallout but is not related or attached to the events of any other game. That said, lore from the game lives on with the series.

Upon release on the PC, the game garnered a Metacritic score of 82, a very solid score. That said, it released back when gaming was far less popular and it was a PC only release. At this time, Fallout was still quite niche. As a result, it only sold roughly 300,000 units, a respectable number for back then with the given context, but nothing compared to what the series demands now.

"Tactical Squad-Based Combat comes to the Fallout Universe," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are the wretched refuse. You may be born from dirt, but we will forge you into steel. You will learn to bend; if not you, will you break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood – your Brotherhood – is all that stands between the rekindled flame of civilization and the howling, radiated wasteland. Your weapons will become more than your tools, they will become your friends. You will use your skills to inspire the lowly and protect the weak... whether they like it or not. Your squadmates will be more dear to you than your kin and for those that survive there will be honor, respect and the spoils of war."