Popular Far Cry Fan Theory Confirmed by Ubisoft

In 2008, Ubisoft introduced players to the Jackal in Far Cry 2. It didn’t take long for fans to notice some interesting connections between the villain and original Far Cry protagonist Jack Carver. Carver served in the U.S. Navy, but was dishonorably discharged and became an arms dealer. Jackal also served in the Navy, and his background as an arms dealer sets up the conflict in Far Cry 2. These connections resulted in a fan theory that the two characters were meant to be one and the same. Twelve years later, Clint Hocking, the game’s creative director, confirmed the connection to IGN.

“Jack Carver in the original Far Cry was this shifty, smuggler, gunrunner kind of crook,” Hocking told IGN. “The idea was [the Jackal] isjust him, 10 years later or something, after he’s seen whatever he sawon this island [during the events of Far Cry]. Maybe it was druginduced, maybe it’s post-traumatic stress disorder, or maybe it’s real.But the idea is, a decade later, he has levelled up his smuggling game,and he’s gotten embroiled in this conflict.”

Hocking answered the question as part of an overall video on the history of Far Cry’s villains. The series has a long history of beloved villains, a fact that actor Giancarlo Esposito pointed out when discussing his character in Far Cry 6. The newest entry in the series is set to release later this week, so fans will soon have a chance to see if Anton Castillo will prove as memorable as villains like the Jackal.

It’s always interesting to see fan theories confirmed by a game’s developer! Video games have often inspired discussion and debate among players, and that’s a big part of the medium’s appeal. These types of theories can prove to be a way for players to keep the game alive, and interact with the overall community. While this is one theory that has finally been put to rest, it seems like a safe bet that fans will find a new one to debate in the near future!

