Ubisoft Releases New Far Cry 6 Trailers Starring Giancarlo Esposito

When Far Cry 6 releases next month, the game will see actor Giancarlo Esposito in the role of villain Anton Castillo. After his roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, Esposito has earned a reputation for playing compelling villains, and Ubisoft clearly hopes he’ll leave just as strong an impression when he appears in Far Cry 6. Today, the publisher released a total of four new trailers starring the actor, in which Esposito plays up his menacing presence. The actor seems to be having a lot of fun in these teasers, and they should get fans even more excited to face off against him in the game!

The first of these videos, Giancarlo Will Face You Now, can be found below. Giancarlo Deconstructs Guerrilla Weapons, Giancarlo Answers Fan Mail, and Giancarlo Gives Real (Not Fake) Gameplay Tips & Tricks, can each be found at their respective hyperlinks. It’s hard to say how much new information viewers might get out of the videos, but they do a great job building hype for the game, while also giving an idea what to expect from Anton Castillo. The Fan Mail trailer does offer some possible hints about the storyline in the game, so fans hoping to avoid potential spoilers might want to skip that one!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Esposito is hamming it up quite a bit in these videos, and it seems like he’s having a lot of fun doing so! In the video above, Esposito claims that Far Cry is known for its larger-than-life villains and “this is a legacy I intend to honor.” It remains to be seen whether he’ll manage to rank among the best in the series, but hopefully he’s having as much fun in the game as he is in these videos!

Far Cry 6 will release October 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

