Far Cry 5 ‘Bill of Rights’ Trailer Puts the “Bear” in Your Right to Bear Arms

We’re almost there! It’s almost time to finally get our hands on the highly anticipated Far Cry 5 title that has continued to excite fans since its initial announcement. With a live-action short film coming soon, incredible inside looks, and amazing animal companions, the latest Far Cry might just be the one to beat. Speaking of animal compadres, the latest Bill of Rights trailer, seen above, really puts the ‘bear’ in your right to bear arms.

The video above is action packed and even gives players an inside look at the other animal companions that can be recruited in the game … I’ve never wanted a cougar before now, but here we are. The latest trailer also reminds us of our rights to be resurrected and “blow $@!% up!” Yeah, this title is going to be a good one!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Far Cry 5 will be releasing on March 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We recently got our hands on it once more before release, take a look at a blurb from our full first impressions piece below:

“The cool thing is that you can play the entire game in co-op with a partner. I tried out a couple of missions with a friend in tow and found it to be a lot of fun, as we communicated and took down adversaries while rescuing hostages and engaging in some pretty entertaining car chases. It definitely holds some promise, but it helps to have a partner that works with you, rather than against you (like wandering off and doing their own thing).

The gameplay is vintage Far Cry, but the new stuff, like being able to recruit help and taking part in activities like hunting and fishing, is a blast. It feels quite natural when it comes to targeting and other actions. Combined with our previous hands-on with the game, it’s all coming together into a fun experience – even if, again, you’re going head-to-head with a force that’s more powerful than you may realize.

Far Cry 5 probably hits harder than any game before it, mainly due to its storyline and the actions of Seed and his followers – they can be a bit tough to stomach. But if you’re ready to put up the good fight, it appears ready to reward you for doing so, with unlockable perks, helpful allies (again, teaming up with a freakin’ bear) and a strong, solid presentation. The co-op will speak volumes as well, especially if you find a great tag-team partner.”