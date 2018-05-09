Far Cry 5’s Mars Expansion Getting Some Crazy Weapons

We’ve already seen some crazy stuff introduced in Far Cry 5 thus far. As if the game’s single player campaign — which pits you head-to-head against a wacked-out doomsday cult — wasn’t enough, we’ve also seen other things like a shovel launcher introduced by Ubisoft in a recent update, as well as fan contributions to Far Cry 5‘s Arcade Mode — including a map that will be quite familiar to Lost fans.

But the strangest is yet to come as some datamining has resulted in a list of weapons that will be included in the Lost on Mars expansion.

Reddit users Wa11etWarrior and CoffeeChipmunk have managed to dig deep into the game’s code and found a number of weapons that are set to make their debut — and if you thought the shovel gun was something, prepare to have your mind blown.

The full list of weapons can be found below but there are a couple of things that stood out for us. First off, the power glove. We’re not sure if this is going to have any relation to Nintendo’s old NES accessory of the same name, but it sounds like you’ll be able to do some cool stuff with it — maybe even blasting enemies Iron Man style with embedded plasma beams.

Then there’s the Mars Flamethrower. We’re not sure if this will be an amped-up flamethrower or something that works entirely different. We’re intrigued all the same.

Finally, we’re not sure what Arachnid Pulp is supposed to do (or worse yet, how it tastes), but maybe it provides some kind of power-up.

Check out the full list below:

Items

Arachnid Pulp

Electro Grenade

Explosive Grenade (?)

Force Field

Gravity Belt (2 upgrades)

Invisibility Cloak

Queen Heart

Suit Armor (2 Upgrades)

Weapon Mastery

Weapons

Blaster Pistol

Blaster Rifle

Blaster Shotgun

Mars Flamethrower

Phaser Pistol

Power Glove

The Lost on Mars DLC doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected for sometime this year. Fingers crossed we’ll get more details in a few weeks at E3! More than likely, this first one could drop over the end of the summer if not sooner.

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.