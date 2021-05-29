Far Cry 6 Fixes Controversial Far Cry 5 Feature

✖

Far Cry 6 fixes the biggest problem in Far Cry 5. For some inexplicable reason, Ubisoft made the protagonist of Far Cry 5 a silent protagonist. They didn't talk at all, which was a change from earlier games. It was a puzzling decision for a variety of reasons, and one that was met with considerable criticism, which has apparently been heard and noted, because this won't be a problem in Far Cry 6.

In the new Far Cry game, you play as Dani Rojas, who can be both a female or male character, and who is also voiced. At the moment, Ubisoft hasn't elaborated on why it's decided to revert course on this design choice, but it has, and it looks like the protagonist will be as chatty as Far Cry 3's Jason.

Of course, not everyone loves this decision, but so far the response, at least on Twitter, has been positive, and for good reason. The silent protagonist in Far Cry 5 was awful. Not only did it break immersion and limit the potential of the narrative, but it didn't even make sense. In an RPG, in a game where you see your character a lot and define them through choices and action, it makes sense to go with a silent protagonist. Dragon Age Origins did it very well. However, Far Cry doesn't check any of these boxes. In fact, its formula actively works against the concept.

The star of each Far Cry game is the villain. In Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn, the villains get a ton of screen time, including plenty of scenes where they interact with the protagonist who never says a word or reacts to anything that's happening to them. It creates stiff dialogue, ruins the immersion, and takes the sting out of everything the villain is saying and doing. That said, none of this should be a problem in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 is set to release worldwide on October 7 via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the Ubisoft game -- including all fo the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.