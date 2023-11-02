What New Far Cry Update Means for Far Cry 7

If history repeats, Far Cry 7 will be out very soon, and a new update may hint at this. Three years notably separated the release of Far Cry 6 and Far Cry 5. Before this, four years separated Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 4. Suffice to say, a 2024 release is a possibility for Far Cry 7. A 2025 release is also possible based on previous timelines. Unfortunately, we don't know, and doubly unfortunate is a new update out of Ubisoft about Far Cry 6 tells us very little.

According to Ubisoft, support for Far Cry 6 has ended. As for how this related to Far Cry 7, well some are assuming this means the entirety of that team, Ubisoft Toronto, will now be focused on Far Cry 7. If Ubisoft Toronto has been working on the next mainline Far Cry game, it's presumably been doing so since 2021 when Far Cry 6 was released, with a smaller team left behind to focus on Far Cry 6's support. Now the team will presumably reunited.

That said, all of this assumes Ubisoft Toronto is working on Far Cry 7. Ubisoft Toronto was not handed the keys of the series until Far Cry 6, which is the worst received mainline Far Cry game and it did not perform as well as its most recent predecessor, Far Cry 5, which was a massive commercial success for Ubisoft. Before this, Ubisoft Toronto assisted in the development of Far Cry 5 as a helper developer to Ubisoft Montreal, the studio who typically handles the franchise.

Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight! Your adventures can continue in Yara w/o interruption of online services however, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.



We appreciate your passion, creativity, & love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud! pic.twitter.com/4Mk3BSmlE1 — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) November 1, 2023

A far bigger and more experienced studio, Ubisoft Montreal currently has three announced projects in the work to Ubisoft Toronto's one project. Because of this, it may be reasonable to think the next mainline installment is at Ubisoft Toronto, but this ignores the fact Ubisoft Montreal is bigger and releases games at a far higher frequency. Whatever the case, there's no guarantee Ubisoft Toronto is making the next game in the series, and because of this, there's no guarantee this new Far Cry 6 update has anything to do with Far Cry 7's development.