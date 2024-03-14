Far Cry Series Up to 85% Off in New Ubisoft Sale

Far Cry Primal, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 6, and the rest of the series are all on sale in different places.

Whether you are looking to buy Far Cry 6, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 5, or the best Far Cry game, Far Cry 3, you can buy it with a discount. Not only is the entire Far Cry series on sale, but it is on sale via the Ubisoft Store, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store, aka via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Why the series discount? Well, Ubisoft is celebrating the series' 20-year anniversary, which is specifically on March 23, 2004. Unfortunately, it sounds like this will be the highlight of the celebration.

Below, you can check out a breakdown of all the various deals, organized by platform. In the case of the Ubisoft Store, some of the deals are available now, while some won't be available until later in the month.

PlayStation Store Deals – Available Until March 27

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds expansion (up to 50% off)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass (up to 60% off)

Far Cry 4 Season Pass (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Pack (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 5 Season Pass (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC (up to 70% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Hurk Legacy Pack (up to 70% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Unicorn Trike (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition/Far Cry 6 Gold Edition (up to 75% off)

Far Cry Gold Pack (up to 80% off)



Microsoft Store Deals – Available Until March 25

Far Cry Primal Apex Edition (up to 67% off)

Far Cry 6 Joseph: Collapse DLC (up to 67% off)

Far Cry 4 Standard Edition (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 5 Season Pass and all Far Cry 5 DLC (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition (up to 70% off)

Far Cry 6 Standard, Deluxe, and Gold Editions (up to 75% off)

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition (up to 80% off)

Far Cry 5 Standard and Gold Editions (up to 85% off)

Ubisoft Store Deals – Available Until March 20:

Ubisoft Store Deals – Available From March 20 until April 3