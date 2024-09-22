Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Possibly Adding Cristiano Ronaldo as Playable Character

One of the greatest soccer players of all-time seems to be coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. In a surprising post on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video teasing his role in the game. The trailer does not actually show Ronaldo in the fighting game, but does say that "a legendary player joins a legendary game." It's possible he could just appear as an alternate skin for one of the other playable characters, but there's no way of knowing at this time. With Tokyo Game Show around the corner, we could learn more information there.

The trailer for Ronaldo's appearance in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves can be found in the Instagram post below.

Needless to say, the post from Ronaldo has already generated a lot of surprise and a bit of confusion! Guest appearances in fighting games have become sort of a common thing in recent years, and Fatal Fury developer SNK is no stranger to this practice. In fact, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui will both be appearing as playable characters in Street Fighter 6 in the near future. Still, more often than not, we're talking about fictional characters, as opposed to real-life athletes with massive followings. If the goal is to bring a lot more attention to the new Fatal Fury, it's a safe bet putting Ronaldo in the game will do just that.

SNK can hardly be blamed for trying to get more mainstream attention for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves; when the game releases on April 24th, it will have been more than 25 years since the last Fatal Fury's release. While characters like Terry and Mai have made appearances elsewhere, the series has been missing for a very long time. Fatal Fury is well respected among fighting game enthusiasts, but it hardly has the same level of fame as franchises like Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat. It's impossible to say whether putting Cristiano Ronaldo in the game will make casual audiences try it out, but it's sure to at least make them more aware of it!

Are you looking forward to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves? How do you feel about Ronaldo having some role in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!