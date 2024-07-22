Street Fighter 6 Reveals Teaser Trailer for Terry Bogard

Just a few weeks after the release of M. Bison, Capcom has started to pull back the curtain on Street Fighter 6‘s next DLC fighter. Terry Bogard will be coming to the game sometime in autumn, and will be the second fighter released as part of Season 2. To get the hype started early, Capcom has shared a new teaser trailer for Terry, showcasing his design in the game. Since this is only a teaser trailer, the developers have not gone into detail about the character’s move set, and we probably shouldn’t expect that type of thing until closer to Terry’s release.

The Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer for Terry can be found below.

Terry is a guest fighter in Street Fighter 6, having first appeared in SNK’s Fatal Fury franchise. While this is Terry’s first appearance in a Street Fighter game, it’s not the first time he’s been matched up against other Street Fighter characters; Terry has been playable in a number of crossover games with Capcom’s cast, appearing prominently in the Capcom vs. SNK series. Terry was also a guest character in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where he appeared alongside Ryu and Ken. Given all that, Street Fighter fans should be pretty familiar with Terry at this point!

Hard as it is to believe, following Terry’s release, we’ll be midway through Season 2 of Street Fighter 6, which will feature four DLC fighters in total. That said, it’s going to be a bit of a wait for the next two fighters; Mai will be released in spring 2025, while Elena won’t be available until winter 2025. Mai also hails from the Fatal Fury franchise, having first appeared in 1992’s Fatal Fury 2. Unlike Terry and Mai, Elena did make her debut in Capcom’s series, first appearing in Street Fighter III.

Terry and the rest of the Season 2 DLC fighters can be obtained by purchasing either Street Fighter 6’s Year 2 Character Pass (which is priced at $29.99) or the Year 2 Ultimate Pass (which costs $49.99). Each fighter can also be purchased individually using Fighter Coins.

Terry and the rest of the Season 2 DLC fighters can be obtained by purchasing either Street Fighter 6's Year 2 Character Pass (which is priced at $29.99) or the Year 2 Ultimate Pass (which costs $49.99). Each fighter can also be purchased individually using Fighter Coins.