Final Fantasy 14 Producer Offers New Dates for Housing Lottery Fix

Over the last few weeks, Final Fantasy XIV players have been frustrated by issues with the game's housing lottery system. The lottery system added in the game's 6.1 patch did not work as planned, and Square Enix has been hard at work trying to get the issue under control. In a new blog post, producer Naoki Yoshida provided an update, along with a timeline for the fix. According to Yoshida, things are taking longer to fix than originally expected, and players will be waiting until May 16th for a resolution to the problem.

"Currently, we are proceeding to construct an internal server environment that simulates conditions on the public servers so as to test methods for restoring players' lottery data. However, the creation of such conditions is subject to factors beyond our control, and we therefore expect this phase to take approximately 8 business days. I sincerely apologize that this time extends beyond our original estimate for how long fixes would take, but as preventing further issues is our priority, it is necessary in order to ensure that data restoration procedures can be thoroughly tested," Yoshida writes.

"We plan to conduct maintenance to fix issues on the public servers and restore lottery results data on Monday, May 16. This is expected to take approximately 8 to 10 hours, and should make purchase of and relocation to plots won in the lottery possible once more."

That waiting period will likely frustrate some players, and response to Yoshida's statement has been a bit mixed. Many players have thanked the producer and Square Enix for keeping them updated throughout the process. However, others are unhappy with how much longer the process will still take. Some fans are asking for some kind of compensation for their troubles, though that seems to often be the case when an online game runs into any technical issue. Clearly, everyone involved is working hard to get this resolved, and hopefully there won't be any additional setbacks, moving forward!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

