Final Fantasy 16 Will Show Off PS5's Power, Producer Says

Final Fantasy 16 is still several months away with the game not scheduled to come out until June 22nd, but when it does come out, producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida is confident that the game will be a showcase of what the PlayStation 5 can do. Yoshida said as much recently in a letter from the producer, a common method of updating Final Fantasy fans on ongoings with Square Enix's franchise. Yoshida also hyped up the game's most recent trailer as an indicator of what the game will look like when it's released.

The "Letter from the Producer" video was technically about Final Fantasy 14, but part of the conversation naturally turned to Final Fantasy 16, too, given that it's Square Enix's next big Final Fantasy game. The video itself is quote long and runs for nearly four hours, but the relevant details about the new Final Fantasy game and its relationship with the PS5 were translated and shared by Twitter user Genki_JPN. Yoshida pointed out to listeners that the game's latest trailer was "all real-time rendering" and that the game will be one that says "Look at the power of the PS5!"

Yoshi-P says that the Final Fantasy XVI “Revenge” trailer is all real-time & that the game will show the power of the PS5! #FF16 🔥



The most recent trailer referenced here, for those who might've missed it, was the same one that was shared at The Game Awards earlier in the month. It was in this trailer that Square Enix finally announced the June release date for the game following several updates that suggested development was going smoothly and that the game would indeed be hitting its 2023 release window.

Since then, we've already gotten the ESRB rating for the game, too. While these don't usually offer any real details about the game aside from revealing that a title may have things like microtransactions or what its sensitive content might look like, Final Fantasy 16's rating is interesting in this case given that it's been assigned a "Mature" rating. That's a first for a game in this series, and as the rating suggests, it's a result of the Final Fantasy team wanting to pursue a more mature take on the game.

Final Fantasy 16 will be out on June 22nd.