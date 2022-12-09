Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Announced With New Trailer

After a prolonged period of waiting, Square Enix has today finally announced the release date for Final Fantasy XVI. Earlier this year, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the next installment in the long-running RPG series alongside a Summer 2023 launch window. And while fans have been eager to learn more about the title since that time, Square has today shown off an extensive new look at Final Fantasy XVI while also announcing when it will be hitting store shelves.

Following a prominent rumor that came about last week, Square Enix has today confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI will drop next year on June 22, 2023. As a whole, this release date will have come about nearly three years after Square Enix first announced that Final Fantasy XVI was in the works. And while titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XIV have been quite prominent in recent years, Final Fantasy XVI's launch will have come nearly seven years after the release of the last mainline installment in the series.

Revenge is a weapon. I sometimes wonder if I am controlling it or if it’s controlling me.



As for what is shown in the new trailer, much of it centers around the story of Final Fantasy XVI. While previous trailers for the game have shed light on the narrative, this new video gives us a better understanding of how the plot will unravel. In addition to seeing more cutscenes from Final Fantasy XVI, though, this trailer also shows off a fair amount of new gameplay. Once again, Summons seem to be playing a major part in FFXVI's combat, more so than past entries in the series.

When Final Fantasy XVI does launch in June 2023, it will be a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5 for a period of six months. After this time, the game will then be free to come to Xbox and PC, although Square Enix has yet to announce versions of FFXVI for these platforms.

